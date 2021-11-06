DVLEX returns with the release of eclectic pop single ‘Home’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 3

Looking to enhance his presence in the electronic dance industry, DVLEX returns with the release of a soul-soothing pop production titled ‘Home.’ Following the release of his debut single ‘Afterparty,’ the Indian-born DJ/producer looks to further captivate listeners with his enchanting sound, and this latest single provides all the feel-good elements that will have you begging for more!

Influenced by the likes of Jonas Blue, The Chainsmokers, Zedd and Alesso, this young artist has been able to identify his own sound from the get go, with a fusion of uplifting melodies, euphoric synths and captivating lyrics being the perfect implementation of what DVLEX has set out to achieve as an artist within our community.

Further adding to the element of surprise, this multi-talented artist is never one to shy away from fusing organic sounds and super-slick production, and in turn ‘Home’ has resulted into a bouncing pop track with a chorus that will have listeners embarking on the most meaningful of journeys. Captivating from the off set, ‘Home’ is the epitome of a track that will spark an array of emotions, with a clear message of how even in the darkest of times, love will always prevail no matter what.

Out now, ‘Home’ will reach the soul of everyone who comes across this masterpiece of a track, further showcasing the musical prowess of this rising star. With this only the beginning of DVLEX’s journey in the dance industry, we could not be any more excited for what’s to come, but in the meantime, make sure to check out this certified hit below, and let us know what you think in the comments section. Enjoy!

Check out the official lyric video below:

Image Credit: DVLEX (via Facebook)