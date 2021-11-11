European Festival Conference returns to Barcelona

By Nicole Pepe 8

Yourope‘s annual European Festival Conference is returning to Barcelona this November after two years due to the ongoing pandemic. The fourth edition is set to be held from November 23rd to the 26th at Mas Salagros EcoResort in Vallromanes, which is about 15 miles outside of Barcelona.

The event will host various workshops, seminars, outdoor activities, and networking excursions that aim to address issues such as post-pandemic challenges, health and safety, diversity and inclusion, sustainability, weather, and insurance. There will also be a plethora of speakers from festival organizations all over the world. The lineup of speakers includes Claire O’Neill from A Greener Festival, Marta Pallares from Primavera Sound, Mikko Niemelä from Ruisrock Festival, Henrik Nielsen from Roskilde Festival & YES Group, Andreas Groth Clausen from Roskilde Festival, and Johannes Jacobi from Für Festivals.

Some of the participating industry associations are the Green Operations Group (GO Group), Yourope Event Safety Group (YES Group), and the European Marketing and Communications Group (EMAC), which was formed at the first EFC.

To deliver the keynote speech is the co-founder of Viva con Agua de St.Pauli, Michael Fritz, who is expected to discuss the 15 years of social activism at festivals that is responsible for providing fresh drinking water to nearly 3.5 million people in need. On the other hand, Johannes Jacobi will be answering questions regarding clauses, annexes, and different insurances.

To purchase tickets or to find out more about the European Festival Conference click here.

Image credit: European Festival Conference (via Facebook)