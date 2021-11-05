Factory 93 to make European debut with two shows in Antwerp this month

By Ryan Ford 17

Underground house and techno concept Factory 93 is stepping onto European soil for the first time to host two exclusive shows in Antwerp, Belgium this month.

Across two nights, Antwerp will be exposed to a fusion of immersive live art, cutting-edge technology, and exceptionally curated house and techno upon its debut appearance on the other side of the Atlantic. Descending on the famous port city on 26 & 27 November 2021, Factory 93 will bring two leading names in the underground scene to Europe in Drumcode & Boris Brejcha. Replicating the success of countless shows across the U.S, these two special shows will prove to be the start of an exciting new chapter for this esteemed event concept.

No stranger to the intriguing world of Factory 93 events, Swedish maestro Adam Beyer will arrive for the first European Factory 93 event with his record label Drumcode (November 26). The event taking place at Expo Waagnatie will also brandish the likes of Anfisa Letyago, Bart Skils, Joseph Capriati, Layton Giordani and Len Faki. High-tech minimal master Boris Brejcha will then join Factory 93’s European roster on the 2nd night of proceedings (November 27). Fans will be able to see the Fckng Serious label head like never before in a one-night-only concert spectacular, also at Expo Waagnatie. The night will offer up a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience advocating support from the likes of Ann Clue, Deniz Bul and Theydream.

In Europe, Factory93 will boast some of its most unique offerings yet, exploring the intersection of untethered creativity a long way from its Los Angeles home. Heavily intertwined with roots of Pasquale Rotella’s Insomniac Events, the concept will draw upon the best of the underground dance scene with their larger-than-life productions.

The first Factory 93 European chapter begins in Antwerp with Drumcode on November 26. Tickets for that event are available here, priced at €41.50. Tickets for Boris Brejcha in Concert on November 27 are available here for €41.50.

Image Credit: Insomniac