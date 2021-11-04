German pioneers Kraftwerk inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Samantha Reis 3

After six nominations without the desired outcome, electronic supergroup Kraftwerk were finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The induction of the german pioneers happened last weekend at the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. It took a while but the moment has come to honour Kraftwerk who now join many iconic artists with the same distinction.

Pharell Williams had the responsibility of delivering the video speech and introducing Kraftwerk at the ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio. Pharell couldn’t help but highlight the undeniable importance of the German supergroup in the history of dance music and its groundbreaking work at the command of its synthesizers. As well as the American artist, others such as Martin Gore from Depeche Mode, Philip Oakey from Human League, James Murphy from LCD Soundsystem and more have also paid tribute to Kraftwerk.

In his pre-recorded video, Pharell said:

‘Welcome Kraftwerk to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame (…) It was truly a seismic moment for music as we know it. We should all be grateful for Kraftwerk, it’s why this recognition is so important. (…) The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a very special place. But I’m going to suggest that we create a new hall within the hall, reserved for artists who actually invented their genre because Kraftwerk belongs there’

In his emotive speech there was also room to remember the group co-founder Florian Schneider who passed in May last year:

‘For many of us, we were influenced by Kraftwerk without even realising. I’m so lucky I got to meet the late Florian Schneider and let him know how much his music meant to all of us’

Pharrell Williams inducts Kraftwerk pic.twitter.com/zFfXDLHQsb — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021



The induction was the perfect kick-off to what will be a vibrant 2022 for Kraftwerk who have announced an epic North American 3D live tour. 2020 was supposed to be the year that would see the group’s 50th-anniversary tour, but the pandemic changed Kraftwerk’s plans. Now, by all accounts, is the perfect time to get back on track and deliver fans a 24-stop tour full of their signature performances.

Image credit: press