Gorillaz film currently being written for Netflix

Streaming giants Netflix are no strangers to teaming up with musical giants such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes to name just a few for exclusive documentary films and other musical content, and now beloved animated band Gorillaz are the next in the running to team up with Netflix for their very own feature film.

Breaking the news through an interview on Apple Music, Damon Albarn – the voice behind the band – who was on air to promote his new solo album also discussed the fact that a Netflix film with Gorillaz was in development and they are currently at the stage of writing scripts right now after “many incarnations.” He detailed:

“We’re having a writing session in Malibu this afternoon. It’s really exciting to do that. It’s something we’ve been wanting to do for a very long time. It’s been through so many incarnations…this Gorillaz doing a movie. Honestly. But Netflix, I don’t know. I mean, apart from them kind of running this city now, I mean – it’s just extraordinary to see how ubiquitous they are now. Yeah. They just seem like they’re a good creative team, you know?”

This was first mentioned back in October of 2020, when he spilled that they were ‘supposed’ to be making a film and that contracts were signed. Although they are still in the development stage and no official date has been set yet, the excitement is already at a high level. What we do know is that it won’t follow the style of previous musical partnerships such as the documentaries that they have been putting out, but will rather follow a style and format similar to Studio Ghibli, a beloved Japanese animation film studio. With this it seems we can expect a full animated story, something that the band are known for doing within their music for a long time now.

You can watch the full interview between Damon Albarn and Zane Lowe below.



