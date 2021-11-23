The Grammy Awards unveil nominations for 64th edition

By Jack Spilsbury

Receiving a Grammy Award is one of the most prestigious and sought after achievements in the industry, and with the 64th Grammy Awards show just around the corner, taking place Monday January 31 2022, they have announced the complete nominations list for its 86 award categories.

The dance and electronic genres have two categories at the awards show, being Best Dance/Electronic Recording as well as Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. Best recording sees nominations for ‘Alive’ by the powerhouse group Rüfüs Du Sol, Tiësto‘s megahit ‘The Business’, and iconic collaboration between Afrojack and David Guetta ‘Hero’ amongst others. British DJ and Producer Bonobo sees himself bag two nominations in this category with his collaboration with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, ‘Heartbreak’ gaining a nomination as well as his featuring on the mesmerising modern classic Ólafur Arnalds track ‘Loom’. Finishing category sees ‘Before’ by James Blake and ‘You Can Do It’ by the highly talented Canadian composer Caribou.

Last years Grammy Awards saw Canadian producer KAYTRANADA sweep the electronic genre categories, winning both awards with his highly regarded album ‘BUBBA‘ and single ‘10%’ featuring American-Colombian singer and songwriter Kali Uchis. On the 64th Grammy awards Best Dance/Electronic Music Album front, it sees 6 of this past 12 months best snag themselves a nomination. Nominations include Marshmello‘s incredible ‘Shockwave’, Major Lazer‘s ‘Music Is The Weapon’ and ILLENIUM’s well loved ‘Fallen Embers’, an album that saw the producer mark a new phase in his career. Rounding off the 6 nominations in the category is Sylvan Esso‘s ‘Free Love’, ‘Judgement’ by Ten City and the quintessential Black Coffee release ‘Subconsciously’.

You can find the complete list of nominations for all of the award shows 86 categories on the official Grammys website here, and let us know who you think will be winning big on the night when it takes place in January.

Image credit: Recording Academy (via Twitter)