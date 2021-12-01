In It Together festival to allow grandparents to attend for free

By Nicole Pepe 20

Marketing themselves as a “festival for everyone” and encouraging ticket buyers to bring their grandparents, the In It Together festival will launch in Wales and has a loaded lineup ranging from Two Door Cinema Club to Eats Everything. The inaugural festival will take place from June 3-5th, 2022 at Old Park Farm in Margam, Wales.

The concept behind In It Together spawned from the pandemic, “For over 12 months, we have stayed away from those we love most in order to protect them so we can one day be reunited safely. We’ve come together as a community and celebrated those who often go unrecognized and we’ve reevaluated our lives to make the most out of them… It is all that we’ve gone through and all that we’ve missed”, according to their mission statement.

In addition to bringing the people together, the festival organizers state that their utmost priority is the inclusion of all races, gender identities and that no matter how young or old, they want you there. They believe that the “bring your grandparents for free” deal not only epitomizes their belief behind the festival but is a fun incentive to encourage people of all shapes and sizes to attend, whether it be their first time at a festival or their hundredth time.

The festival enlists headliners Two Door Cinema Club, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, and Clean Bandit.

