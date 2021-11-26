John Summit drops ‘Human’, his biggest banger of the year: Listen

By Samantha Reis 1

If you’ve been dancing to John Summit‘s sets over the past few months, this could be your most anticipated release. ‘Human‘ marks the American artist’s FFRR debut and has been the secret weapon of John Summit’s performances which, since the first time around, has been met with a very warm reception from the audience. If there’s one thing John Summit fans can’t complain about, it’s the lack of new music. We’re heading towards the end of 2021 and ‘Human’ is his tenth release. The year isn’t over yet, and we don’t know what else John Summit has up his sleeve, but for now we can dance to the energy of this new single.

John Summit is one of the most successful phenomena on the electronic music scene today. Hailing from Chicago, Summit has bubbling house music in his veins and hawk eyes on the rhythms that modern crowds want to hear. In 2020 he released on Defected Records the massive hit ‘Deep End‘ which is still in high rotation today. The single became Beatport’s longest-running No.1 of the year and was featured by Pete Tong on BBC Radio 1. Many other major label releases followed which earned him over 3 million monthly Spotify listeners and earned him the magnificent title of top-selling artist across all genres on Beatport over the last 12 months.

‘Human’ is a groovy cut featuring Echoes that Summit slow cooked. It took approximately four months of perfecting the track which resulted in 30 different versions until reaching the sound you can now buy or stream. The many layers and elements of this track weren’t the only complexities John Summit had to deal with, as several computer crashes threatened the production of ‘Human’. About this production adventure and the unconditional love they already have for the tune, Summit says:

‘Human is easily my most anticipated single to date. This record has taken months to perfect, and with it having over 100 different elements, my laptop has crashed many times during the process haha. (…) I’ve been getting really into song writing lately, rather than making just club tracks, and I feel like this track really displays both of those strengths for me which is why I’m so proud of it. When I first played this track at Club Space in Miami (even when it was just an early version) the reaction was insane, and I couldn’t believe it. People have been begging for this record ever since and I can’t wait to release it!’

‘Human’ has that usual John Summit taste that makes your hips sway. Led by a burly, sensual and extremely melodic vocal, the track is light yet complex managing to reign on and off dancefloors. The elegant layering and intricate build-ups give it an energizing dynamic that culminates in blistering drops. Rhythm is not in short supply on this dance cut and it’s easy to see why fans have been craving the release of ‘Human’. Hear more of John Summit’s sharp shot below:

Image credit: press