JVNA opens up about debut album ‘Hope In Chaos’, her inspirations and more: Interview

Hi JVNA! Congrats on the release of your debut album ‘Hope In Chaos.’ Could you give us an insight on the main inspiration(s) behind your love for music, and how challenging or not has it been to make your mark within this industry?

Thank you! Music has always been an escape for me. It feels like I can take myself to a world I create and relive an experience vividly just through audio. I come from a film scoring background so music has always felt like storytelling and other worldly for me. I think it has been challenging to make my mark in the scene mainly when I first started. The industry is so heavily male that I felt like an outsider in many ways. I’ve experienced sexism where I’ll be at a show and people will come to my green room ignoring me and introducing themselves to my lawyer thinking he’s the artist. It’s pretty annoying but it encourages me to keep pushing for making a change in this scene.

With your debut album now released, could you give us an insight on the production process of each track, and how significant is this album on a personal as well as a professional level?