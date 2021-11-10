Kaskade performs live set on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge: Watch

By Jackson Naffa 11

Kaskade has really outdone himself (and the whole industry) this time, performing a thrilling set at San Francisco’s world-famous Golden Gate Bridge.

The Covid-19 pandemic has posed great challenges across the world in the last couple of years, arguably hitting the music and events industry the hardest. Despite not having much of a choice, many creatives have quite simply gotten creative, performing live sets in obscure places and interacting with fans on a whole new level.

Kaskade has decided to perform at one of the most impressive structures in the world, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. This isn’t the first time that Kaskade has performed at a major attraction like this either; in 2020 he stood over the Grand Canyon Skywalk for a breathtaking 2-hour performance. It’s one thing to perform at a place like this, but to absolutely nail the live stream with cameras from every angle, is another. Whether it be the thick fog, the city skyline or the birds-eye view of the DJ booth, this set will go down as one of the greatest livestreams that we’ve witnessed. In typical Kaskade-fashion, his set was loaded with original material such as ‘Haunt Me’, ‘Sexy’ and his latest collaboration with deadmau5 and Skylar Grey ‘Beneath With Me’.

Kaskade will be returning to San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium for New Year’s Eve – tickets can be found here.

With festivals and live shows starting to return in many countries across the world, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not sets like this will continue in the future. But for now, you can watch the stunning performance below. What do you think? Be sure to let us know your thoughts!



Image Credit: YouTube