Love Machine announces four-day retreat with Stephan Bodzin, DJ Tennis, Mano Le Tough and more

By Samantha Reis 1

Music, sun and lots of love. This is Love Machine‘s proposal for the ultimate fall retreat in San Diego, California. Set to take place from November 12th-15th, 2021, in the sun-soaked Jacumba Hot Springs, the fall edition of Love Machine promises to provide you with an immersive and magical experience. In total communion with the California Desert, with your spirit, health and wellness, you will live four days of pure passion for music.

The location is breathtaking. Set in the Moutain Empire area of southeastern San Diego Country, the resort boasts a renovated restaurant, two swimming pools, a spa and the benefits of its surroundings such as clean air and hot spring. It’s the perfect setting to reconnect with your inner self, with nature and with the finest sounds of the industry.

This edition features a star-studded panel of world-class names like Mano Le Tough, Audiojack, Doc Martin, Francesca Lombardo, Yokoo, Jonas Rathsman, Matthias Mayer, and others. Stephan Bodzin and WhoMadeWho will present their iconic live sets, which will gain even more mystique in this natural background. The line-up also features a very special back-to-back set from famed DJ Tennis with rising star Carlita.

All this is reason enough not to miss this magical fall edition of Love Machine. It’s the perfect environment to realign your energy after all the anxiety brought on by the pandemic, to wrap 2021 and get ready to welcome the new year. Tickets can range from $125 to $175 and are available here.

Grab yours now and immerse yourself in this four-day musical retreat with Love Machine.

Image Credits: Press