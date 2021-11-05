Maceo Plex introduces forthcoming album with new single ‘Revision’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 1

Maceo Plex is back in studio album mode with his first since 2017’s fantastic ‘Solar‘. The new LP, expected to arrive in the coming months, has no name revealed yet but the Ellum boss is already sharing the first extract from the album. ‘Revision‘ features soaring vocals from the talented Giovanni and is out now via Ellum.

Maceo Plex is one of Eric Estornel‘s most powerful aliases. Brought to life over a decade ago, this musical persona has huge relevance in the electronic music circuit. Whether serenely navigating melodic techno or quickening the heartbeat with peak-time cuts, Maceo Plex is a stalwart player in the underground scene and a strong headliner on the world’s biggest stages. During this year, the Cuban/American artist rocked the charts with his remix of Faithless‘ ‘Insomnia‘ which reached number one on Beatport, delivered an incredible guest mix for BBC Radio 1 and shared a new single on Ministry of Sound. Now, he announces the successor of ‘Solar,’ his long-awaited forthcoming album of which you can already listen to ‘Revision’.

If this single embodies the concept of Maceo Plex’s new LP, then buckle up, because you’re about to embark on a delightful journey into the realm of melodic techno. This stunning masterpiece kicks off very dramatically, with the angelic and ethereal vocals of the iconic Giovanni. The dream bubble bursts with a powerful beat that continues in an intimate dialogue with the vocals. It’s like a battle, light and shadow, yin and yang, a dichotomy that works perfectly. The track seems ageless, breathing a strange vintage vibe while the cosmic synthesizers’ brilliance is extremely modern. The double vocals are transformative and, along with the pristine percussion, take you on a bright melancholic dance. It’s undoubtedly a distinctive, different piece that breaks the conventional, much in the style of Maceo Plex. Listen to ‘Revision’ on repeat below.

Image Credit: Maceo Plex Press