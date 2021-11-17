Marshmello performs exceptional set during Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs halftime show

By Jack Spilsbury 17

The mysteriously masked and legendary DJ and producer who is known by all as Marshmello, dropped an exceptional set when he took to the stage during the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs showdown halftime show this past Sunday night. Proclaimed by the Raiders themselves as “lifelong fan of the Silver and Black” Marshmello wasted no time in dropping a set containing a perfectly selected arsenal of his iconic hits, such as the likes of ‘Friends‘ with Anne-marie and ‘Come & Go‘ with Juice WRLD.

The prolific set took place at the recently opened Wynn Field Club, the club which is located at the north endzone of the Allegiant Stadium, Nevada. Marshmello recently acquired a residency with Wynn Nightlife, and this club boasts everything you’d expect from a Las Vegas nightclub, with 11,000 square feet of space, out of this world bottle service and not to mention 4 bars and restaurant services, with music played from high spec 45,000-watt sound systems. Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts says his top priority is creating one-of-a-kind quality guest experiences with the club being no exception, something Raiders President, Marc Badain explains in more detail when he states:

“Allegiant Stadium welcomes the addition of the Wynn Field Club, where guests will be able to enjoy a distinctive stadium experience that is one-of-a-kind in the sports and entertainment capital of the world,”

Although Marshmello delivered a world-class performance, his efforts weren’t mirrored by his favourite team the Raiders who ended up losing by 27 points to the Kansas City Chiefs when Patrick Mahomes scored a perfect 406-yard, 5-touchdown. Raiders fans can try to soften the blow of the loss and listen to highlights from Marshmello’s set below.

Come & Go 🔥

🎥| More of Marshmello performing at halftime between Raiders vs Kansa City. pic.twitter.com/OBmozwrTjA — Portal Mellogang | MELLOVERSE (@portalmellogang) November 15, 2021

🎥| Marshmello performing at halftime of Raiders vs Kansa City game. pic.twitter.com/IRBrEqFtRe — Portal Mellogang | MELLOVERSE (@portalmellogang) November 15, 2021

Image credit: Wynn Nightlife