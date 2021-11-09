Martin Garrix co-produces U2’s new song ‘Your Song Saved My Life’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 7

Martin Garrix has just shared via social media that he has co-produced, mixed, and mastered U2‘s newest single ‘Your Song Saved My Life’, which will be a featured song in the second edition of the movie Sing, Sing 2.

It’s been a busy 2021 for Garrix, as he’s had his hands full with projects spanning an any-minute new album from alter-persona Area 21, his duo with Maejor, to which he’s featured teasers with Kygo and Zedd, to massive multi-media projects.

This isn’t the first time the mega DJ/producer has teamed up with the historic Irish band U2, as their first collaboration was just earlier this year when they brought ‘We Are The People’ to UEFA Euro 2020. This time, Garrix shared via a social media post that he is more behind the scenes as the band called upon him to co-produce, mix, and master their new track.

Sing 2 will hit theaters everything this coming Christmas Day and features a wide range of artists to voice the loveable characters as they embark on new show-stopping adventures. Some of the cast include Tori Kelly, Pharrell, and the lead singer of U2, Bono.

As part of their second collaboration, ‘Your Song Saved My Life’ trends differently from their first get-together ‘We Are The People’, yet it’s fitting for the happy-go-lucky kid’s movie with the use of bright piano chords and a pretty strong 80’s vibe.

Listen to Martin Garrix co-production for U2’s ‘Your Song Saved My Life’ here.

Super stoked to share that I co-produced, mixed and mastered the new @u2 single ‘Your Song Saved My Life’ for the movie Sing 2. enjoy!! @singmovie pic.twitter.com/TCv7XrGxBR — MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) November 5, 2021

Image Credit: Louis van Baar and courtesy of Sony Music Netherlands/RCA Records