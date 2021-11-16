A recent research study by Maven Road suggests 45% of dance music fans paid for livestreams during the pandemic

Taking a multi-faceted approach to growing businesses, global business intelligence firm Maven Road has a clear vision to create lean, actionable consumer and audience social media insights. With their knowledge and expertise enabling their clients to reach new pockets of consumer data that would otherwise remain untapped, Maven Road develop concise reports comprised of a wide variety of variables that influence digital and social media activity including user demographic, audience archetype, conversation drivers, and more. Recently published a new study catered towards the electronic dance music scene, the new study suggests that 45% of dance music fans paid for livestreams during the pandemic. With dance music being the world’s third most popular music genre, an estimated 1.5 billion people listen to dance music regularly. As the popularity of livestreams increased significantly around the world during the pandemic, many of us as dance music fans continued to enjoy and share music, interact with others, and remain updated on various music-related shows and events. The recent study “Dance Music, These Days,” digs even deeper into the characteristics of dance music fans while highlighting the changing trends following the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing the process and approach behind the study, COO and Co-founder of Maven Road Paul Herrera shares “Our analytics team at Maven Road combined qualitative and quantitative research methods to gain a complete understanding of what characterizes Dance Music culture, both online and offline.” Livestreams have unarguably become an essential aspect of dance music fans routines as Maven Roads analysis of dance music fans’ link-sharing behavior on Twitter between 2019 to 2020 revealed that content related to livestreams accounted for the highest increase across all types of content shared by users (from 8% to 30%).

The research and analysis cover online and offline behaviors from January to December 2020 to help prominent industry key players understand how to best approach this audience. With surveys being completed on dance music fans, Maven Roads share insight on their viewing behavior since the beginning of the pandemic. With over a year without live shows and festivals, world-class artists such as David Guetta and Martin Garrix had to adapt to a new reality by creating highly engaging online music experiences for users to enjoy. In order to recreate an in-person experience, online sets are continuing to become increasingly elaborate and visually stimulating. Additionally, offline interviews were conducted with industry experts working at Defected Records, and a survey of over 2,000 participants from the United Kingdom, Germany, United States, and Mexico was used in support of the online research findings. On YouTube and Reddit, a Netnographic study was conducted on Dance Music livestream chats and subreddits to better understand how dance music fans interact and build communities within online spaces. On Twitter, a Social Network Analysis (SNA) was performed to identify key players in the dance music scene. A separate Social Network Analysis of dance music fans on Twitter used keywords in profile bio’s to learn how these fans described themselves online. According to a Social Network Analysis (SNA) conducted on users discussing dance music users on Twitter, Maven Road found a large subset of fans are involved in the music industry and most identify themselves as musicians, DJs, or producers in their Twitter bios. Conducting an analysis of over 5,000 conversations on Insomniac TV, Maven Road presented interesting insights which revealed that most fans discussed “community building” and “personal life”, topics that encourage connections among users. These conversations included greetings and comments about everyday life, also highlighting the community’s welcoming attitude.

Also, dance music fans found platforms like Reddit very valuable in maintaining connections with people they met previously at events, sharing inside jokes, memes, and anecdotes as well as videos with memories from past shows. Due to the lockdown, many users shared pictures of how they created at-home raves and mentioned being inspired by other users’ at-home rave rituals. Users were generally more engaged with the music at night compared to the day during livestreams, and they expressed excitement by sending emojis, commenting on song lyrics as if they were singing, and encouraging others to drink and have fun. Some users also stated they often listen to other music while keeping the chat open for “the vibe.”An increased interest in gaming, streaming, and clubbing activities has caused virtual clubs, online events, and DJ live sets to become more popular among fans. As a result, dance music venues have emerged on online platforms during the pandemic, allowing fans to regain a sense of belonging by interacting with each other on virtual experiences.

While many of us wholeheartedly were missing live events, Maven Roads insights revealed that dance music fans were either willing to attend live events post-pandemic or were uncertain about it. In conclusion, there is a small chance virtual events will replace in-person festivals and raves as the world gets back to normal, but they will continue to be relevant for brands as they provide them with new and exciting ways they can experience music. While some attendees inside Tomorrowland’s Virtual Festival mentioned they would like to go to the in-person event next year, other fans said they would continue to attend virtual events after the world reopens because they did not feel ready to attend events with large crowds. On the other hand, fans are asking for more immersive experiences, as within the virtual festival, many stated they would be interested in experiencing the event in Virtual Reality and that they would request that of Tomorrowland. Sharing his insight following the analysis, Paul Herrera states:

“Given the rise and popularity of dance music in the previous years as well as the revenue generated by this industry, there are important opportunities for brands to connect with dance music fans. However, since this audience has an aversion to over-commercialization, it requires more than traditional marketing efforts: strategies should be thoughtful and intentional, as dance music fans often pride themselves on their underground, and cultural origins.”

Image Credit: Martin Garrix (via Maxim Kuijper), David Guetta (via Facebook)