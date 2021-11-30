NGHTMRE & Zeds Dead join forces for irresistible collaboration ‘Shady Intentions’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 8

Just over five years ago, the legends NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead released their enticing collaboration on “Frontlines” featuring GG Magree. The groundbreaking song quickly amassed more than 33 million streams on Spotify alone, making it one of the most successful works of both artists. Today, both NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead have continued to rapidly take over the music scene one eclectic beat at a time and we would not have it any other way. With the powerhouses reuniting once again for a breathtaking journey across the realms of melodic bass music, NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead have teamed up on their latest single “Shady Intentions” featuring powerful vocals from Tori Levett. Released on Ultra Records, this beautiful collaboration only proves how talented these artists are when they join forces together.

Starting off with a vibrant slow tempo beat, NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead’s eclectic sound becomes apparent from the start. Levett’s soothing vocals flow in perfect symmetry with the gentle sound in the background. As the instrumentals begin to echo through the speakers, the powerhouses use a subtle amount of bass to balance with Levett’s soft voice, initiating a rhythmic groove to the track. “Shady Intentions” masterfully highlights each artists’ abilities resulting in a standout track. As many of us have been awaiting the official release of their latest song, the wait for this legendary collaboration is happily over. Keeping a balance of slower and melodic sections aligned with the perfect amounts of bass to develop contrast in this collaboration, NGHTMRE, and Zeds Dead build up to a satisfying drop that envelops listeners in an energetic blend of snappy sound design and thundering drums. An undeniable match made in heaven, be sure to look out for more surprise releases soon as they make their mark in the music industry.

Listen to “Shady Intentions” below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: NGHTMRE Official Press