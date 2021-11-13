Nora En Pure softens autumn with a stunning ‘Luscious Rain’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 11

Deep house queen Nora En Pure is back to sweetening fans’ mouths with another levitating musical journey. Despite her current very busy touring schedule, the talented producer and DJ manages to find time to get back in the studio to produce her deep gems, so beloved on the circuit. Her latest single is an autumnal ‘Luscious Rain‘, out now via Enormous Tunes. This masterpiece arrives just over a month after the groovy club-ready cut ‘Tantrum‘, extensively used in Nora En Pure’s summer sets. Now attention turns to this brand-new melodic banger. The Swiss-based South African artist is the leading figure of the current deep house scene. Standing out with her signature sound, Nora is a master in the art of delivering powerful rhythms but wrapped in calmness and smoothness that only she can infuse in the electronic scene. ‘Luscious Rain’ is another undeniable proof of her skills in the studio and a new sample of her melodic journeys.

Perfect for setting the tone for these autumn days, the new single delivers a heartfelt soundscape. Made of ups and downs, this musical rollercoaster will realign your emotions and get you ready to welcome winter. The gorgeous analogue pads, the lush synths and the sparkling arpeggio line draw the deepest character and are the backbone of this melodic gem. ‘Luscious Rain’ also features select elements of progressive house, which, along with the beautiful chord progressions and some top-notch beat patterns, spice up the track and make it ready for the dancefloor.

The track has the balance between rhythm and calmness so characteristic of Nora En Pure‘s works, able to hypnotise and transport you to a soft new dimension, without forgetting the pulsating rhythm that makes you dance. The new single will certainly be one of the highlights of the Winter Tour of the famous Helvetic Nerd, which is already going at a good pace. Listen to ‘Luscious Rain’ below:

Image Credit: Nora En Pure (via Facebook)