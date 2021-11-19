Nukleus Festival to take place in the Caribbean in January 2022

Nukleus Festival will promise a perfect symbiosis between nature and music when the event arrives in the Dominican Republic in January next year. Nukleus is set to take place from 20 – 24 January 2022 and will attract thousands of party-goers to the Live Aqua Beach Resort, in Punta Cana, and will advocate huge names in the way of deep house and melodic techno. The event already boasts an eclectic lineup of industry names, brandishing the likes of ARTBAT, Nora En Pure, Sebastian Leger, Audiofly and Andre Buljat among many more. In addition, the festival will feature stellar performances from world-renowned nightclub brands such as D-EDGE, Esto es Tulum and La Estación.

The festival is set to offer up the finest luxury experience, with days of live music split between the hotel’s main pool and the beach; complete with the best audiovisual production in the Caribbean. In addition to performances from the many DJs and artists on the lineup, attendees will be spoilt with opportunities to enhance their ventures further, with after parties, boat parties, yoga classes and meet & greet sessions aplenty across the festival duration.

“Nukleus Festival was created with the mission of offering the electronic music market a new experience, where by taking over a 5-star hotel on the beaches of Punta Cana, we give our clients the opportunity to enjoy the best DJs in house, techno and deep house genres in an all-inclusive environment with first-class service”, detailed Jorge Mendin of QUASAR Entertainment, one of the events Puerto Rican organisers.

