Premiere: Roc Dubloc unveils future house banger ‘When It All Falls Down’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 71

In an exclusive We Rave You premiere, Roc Dubloc unveils yet another banger titled ‘When It All Falls Down.’ The Israeli DJ/producer only recently returned from a 4-year hiatus, where he saw his single ‘Give Up‘ gain momentum in the charts from the off set. Looking to recreate a similar vibe, this latest track will have listeners embark on the most unique of journeys, whilst at the same time ensure that the feel-good elements remain evident throughout!

Having received support from the likes of Hardwell, Fedde Le Grand, and Benny Benassi when just naming a few, it comes to no surprise that this fast-rising star has set out to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry. Showcasing his musical prowess at any given time, Roc Dubloc is the epitome of an artist that has mastered his craft to perfection. From being known as 1/3rd of Israeli super-group Nexu, to now venturing solo within our community, this multi-faceted artist lets his music do the talking, as success follows his every move.

Returning to production after a significant amount of time off, Roc Dubloc has further showcased his undeniable talent, with ‘When It All Falls Down’ a reminder of him being a force to be reckoned with. With his signature future house sound evident throughout the track, the dynamic of the single helps elevate it to a different dimension. As energetic as any of his previous releases, we are more than certain that this latest track will be causing havoc on all mainstages worldwide.

Set to continue on his upward trajectory, we could not be any more excited for what’s to come next from one of the most promising stars within our community. Out now via Big & Dirty Recordings (under Be Yourself Music), make sure to check out this certified hit on Spotify below, with ‘When It All Falls Down’ also available for streaming on all platforms here. Enjoy!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Roc Dubloc (Press)