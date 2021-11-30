Printworks London announces jam-packed lineup for spring & summer 2022

By Ellie Mullins 2

Marking five years since Printworks London was brought to life next year, it seems as though the iconic venue is celebrating in a huge way by looking at their 2022 spring/summer program that has just been announced.

With 20 shows confirmed already for next season with this year’s winter season not even finished, it is already gearing up to be possibly their biggest season yet. With a huge mixture of genres from techno to drum & bass and everything else in between, they have kicked it off with huge names.

The first confirmed show kicking it all off so far on February 4 is headlined by Partiboi69, featuring an eclectic list of special guests to fill the bill. Further down the list, we discover the likes of Marco Carola, Martinez Brothers, and Patrick Topping who are all Printworks regulars, bringing with them an epic list of surprise guests yet to be announced but will certainly blow fans’ minds. For the true techno lovers, they will be ecstatic to hear that Charlotte de Witte is heading to the industrial venue with her label KNTXT, with a slew of guests that will be announced in the near future on Saturday 9 April, and for drum & bass lovers Netsky will be bringing his immersive production Glasshouse to the UK for the very first time on Easter Thursday 14 April.

Aside from the artists themselves, famed dance music concepts will also take over Printworks. Kurupt FM will celebrate all things garage across two nights, Re-Textured brings their festival to the venue to completely transform it with not only fantastic music but immersive art installations, and a conference by the name of AVA Conference will also host two days of workshops, panels, and showcase events. If you thought all of that was a lot to take in, it only just touches the surface of what to expect from them in spring and summer of 2022.

Our upcoming season marks five years since the inception of Printworks London. During that time, we’ve had the honour of hosting some of the worlds best artists as well as creating a platform to showcase a cross-section of new and up and coming talent. We’re incredibly grateful to our guests for their continued support, and their contribution towards making Printworks what it is today. As a team we’re committed to the continuous evolution of the brand, the best is yet to come.” – Bradley Thompson, Broadwick Live Managing Director, said of the new announcement via a press release

To discover all of the events announced so far at Printworks for 2022, click here. Tickets for all events go on presale tomorrow, Wednesday 1 December at 11am, with a general sale available on Thursday 2 December also at 11am.

Image credit: Jake Davis