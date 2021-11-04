REZZ to release third album ‘Spiral,’ releases track list and teases snippets

By Jackson Naffa 18

REZZ is set to release her third studio album ‘Spiral‘ in just a couple of weeks, locking away Friday November 19 for its official release and giving her fans the long-awaited track list in the process. ‘Spiral’ will feature eleven tracks, including the singles ‘Sacrificial‘ with PVRIS, ‘Taste Of You‘ with Dove Cameron, ‘Chemical Bond‘ with Deathpact and ‘Let Me In‘ with fknsyd. ‘Space Mom’ has shared the entire track list of the new album, listed below:

Chemical Bond with Deathpact

Let Me In with fknsyd

Levitate

Sacrificial with PVRIS

Paper Walls with Metric

Spun

Out Of My Head with Shadow Cliq

Taste Of You with Dove Cameron

Vortex with Peekaboo

Time with EDDIE

Breathe with Fortress of Graves

Fans have also been linked to spiral-vision.com, where you can unlock snippets of ‘Levitate,’ ‘Out Of My Head‘ and ‘Spun.’ Users are able to use their camera to perform eye movements, which unlock the track previews. It even takes a picture of you wearing REZZ’ glasses!

REZZ also announced that she’ll be taking the album on the road across Canada and the United States in early 2022, bringing along fellow supports Eprom, Of The Trees, Wreckno, Kasablanca, Kill Script, A Hundred Drums and Canabliss on select dates.

It’s been a massive 2021 for the Canadian DJ and producer, having just played at EDC’s Circuit Grounds in Las Vegas, as well as her own REZZ Rocks III show at the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre and she even performed at Porter Robinson’s Secret Sky Festival. Not to mention her collaboration ‘Hypnocurrency‘ with the one and only deadmau5 has quickly become one of her most streamed songs on Spotify, surpassing over 13 million plays!

For more information regarding dates and tickets for REZZ’ Spiral tour, click here. We’ll be sure to keep you posted when the album drops, mark Friday November 19 in your calendar!

Full tracklist of my album Spiral!! Unlock snippets of 3 of my new songs on SpiralVision at https://t.co/EN0S2eVvTi 🌀_🌀 pic.twitter.com/lmz5P4qDq2 — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) November 2, 2021

Image Credit: rukes.com