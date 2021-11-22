RÜFÜS DU SOL reveal their brand new destination festival called Sundream Tulum

By Ellie Mullins 7

Teaming up with Papaya Playa Project, electronic band RÜFÜS DU SOL have just announced a brand new destination festival called Sundream Tulum, set to take place on the idyllic shores of Tulum in Mexico. This announcement follows a string of massive highlights for the trio, most notably a recent release of their fourth studio album ‘Surrender‘ back in October.

Set to take place on March 10-13 at Papaya Playa Project – a sustainable boutique hotel complex of beachfront cabins & cottages – lucky ticketholders can expect to find a lineup which encompasses not only the trio (performing both live and DJ sets) but a curated lineup of their personal favourite artists which includes Bob Moses (club set), Monolink, WhoMadeWho and a whole other bunch of names known for euphoric sets which will add a perfect soundtrack to the beautiful landscape. The music isn’t all that there is to Sundream Tulum though, as attendees can also take place in yoga and wellness programming, feast their eyes upon stunning art installations from the Star Collector series inspired by Mexican folklore, visit tour centres and plan excursions to local sights and much more. Those who attend will be able to curate their own unique experiences by day, and listen to the wonderful grammy-award winning lineup by night. On the Sunday, recovery activities will be offered to allow lucky fans to go home feeling replenished, revitalised and fulfilled.

With this experience, fans will be able to go into the minds of RÜFÜS DU SOL as they experience what the band did when they wrote ‘Surrender,’ enriched by stunning locations and a sense of freedom and exploration. Both 4-day passes and 4-day + hotel passes are available to see and buy here, which you can use to plan your ultimate visit.

Image credit: press

Main image credit: Eliot Lee Hazel