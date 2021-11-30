Steve Aoki set to perform virtual concert with Sonic the Hedgehog & SEGA

By Ouranios Savva 21

Celebrating his 44th birthday in true Steve Aoki fashion, the trailblazing DJ/producer is set to perform a virtual concert in partnership with one of SEGA’s most iconic characters, Sonic the Hedgehog. Never shy from such initiatives, Aoki has been a pioneer for both music and the gaming world in recent times, having only recently announced his partnership with Sensorium Galaxy, where he will host exclusive Virtual Reality performances using motion capture technology.

Looking to connect the worlds of music and gaming once more, Aoki will be performing a one-hour set from an immersive Sonic universe, where an array of the games well-loved characters will be featured, including the Green Hill Zone and Chemical Plant. Adding to the already celebratory mood, Aoki has also been chosen as the main artist to kick-start the festivities for Sonic’s 30th year anniversary concert, and we could have not chosen a better person for such a task even if we tried. Featuring some of Aoki’s major productions, fans alike will also be blessed with a handful of remixes of tunes from classic Sonic games of the 16-bit era.

“The best Sonic game is definitely the O.G. Sonic the Hedgehog. That’s the game that started it all for me. That’s the game I was most obsessed with and you know I remember putting it in the genesis console and just rocking out.” – Steve Aoki

The ultimate treat for both Aoki and Sonic the Hedgehog fans, we are more than certain that this virtual concert will further cement Aoki’s legendary status. Set to take place on November 30th, at 12PM PT (3PM ET), the concert can be accessed on either YouTube or Twitch. Make sure to tune in!

Image Credit: Steve Aoki (via Press Release)