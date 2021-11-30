The Avicii Experience exhibition to open its doors in spring 2022, tickets to go on sale soon

By Jack Spilsbury 12

Although it was previously announced last summer, enthusiasts have been waiting patiently to hear more about the Avicii Experience exhibition. The wait is finally over as they revealed that the exhibition will be opening in spring 2022. Dedicated to the incredible achievements of Tim Bergling and his impact on the world of music, the immersive experience will follow Avicii’s journey throughout his career from his early producer beginnings all the way to superstardom and world-renowned arsenal of hits.

“We are extremely proud of what Tim did and his music and we also know that his person is important to many fans. We have got so many mails and letters etc. so I think that the Avicii Experience will be an important place for many fans and people who’d like to know him more. Tim the music producer and artist is one thing, his person is something else.“ – Klas Bergling, Avicii’s father

Located in Space, Stockholm, a new and unique space that puts a highlight on creation content through music and gaming, the exhibition gives an in-depth look at memorabilia, never before seen photos and even features unreleased music, including an early version of his breakthrough track ‘Levels’ that made the producer and DJ a household name. Collaborating with the many people that Tim worked with over the years, the Avicii Experience will give an insightful look with untold stories and unlocked memories as well as a look into his creative process.

A percentage of the proceeds from the museum will of course go to the amazing charity the Tim Bergling Foundation with tickets on sale soon via the experiences official website here. Let us know if you’re thinking about heading to this amazing concept once it opens early next year.

Image Credit: Avicii Experience (via Facebook)