The best accessories to boost your smartphone audio and video

By Yotam Dov 14

Do you love watching videos on your smartphone but hate the sound quality? Are you always scrambling to find a headphone jack to listen to an audiobook or podcast? You’re not alone. It’s become common knowledge that smartphones are great at taking pictures and even shooting video, but they can’t compete with DSLR cameras when it comes to capturing high-quality audio.

The thing is, many people don’t realize how easy it is to plug in their earbuds or headphones with a bit of adapter cable. If you want better sound without breaking the bank, there are plenty of options out there.

Quality Speakers

Instead of loading up on Bluetooth gadgets, you might consider purchasing a quality Bluetooth speaker. These are usually around the size of a soup can and offer great sound. Not only that, but they’re portable enough to take with you wherever you need to go.

There are even versions with their built-in battery so that you never have to worry about running out of power. Some models also include auxiliary cables for non-Bluetooth devices, which means you don’t need earbuds or headphones at all if you don’t want them.

You’ll find some speakers that help with quality sound and come in sleek designs, hence making your place look more classy. Find brands with options for the models of speakers as it gives you the luxury to choose from a variety. It’s possible to buy these products over the internet. A good example is when buying premium speakers from Bang and Olufsen. The sites will also provide you with a well-classified collection of the products.

Headphones

If you want to upgrade your smartphone’s sound without taking out a second mortgage, your old headphones are the first place to look. There are plenty of smartphones that come with decent earbuds or headphones already included, but even these can be improved. When it comes to Bluetooth-enabled earbuds and headphones, there are hundreds of options available.

You’ll find models from big-name brands as well as generic brands at rock bottom prices. If you’re looking specifically for noise-canceling headphones, some companies have heavily invested in the production to make you have such. However, there are dozens of cheap alternatives from manufacturers that protect against ambient noise and provide an immersive listening experience.

Modern Earphones

Modern earphones are the best when it comes to taking calls. These types of earphones also come with built-in mics that allow you to chat in high definition. These in-ear headphones will give you a comfortable fit with low background noise when you’re on a call. This means that your loved ones can hear your voice clearly with minimal distraction from outside noise through the noise-canceling features.

Nowadays, earphones are made for style. This means they are built to fit in your ear perfectly while looking great too. Most of them are foldable to provide easy storage when not in use. Also, you get the chance to choose from a variety of colors that suit your unique taste or fashion sense.

The world of audio and video on your smartphone is constantly evolving, which means how you can improve it is constantly changing. From earbuds to Bluetooth speakers with built-in battery life, there are plenty of ways to make your phone’s sound quality better. What is more interesting is that competent brands are offering online options for making a purchase. They also have a wide range of options to select from.

Image Credit: Pixabay