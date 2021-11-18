The BPM Festival announces its debut edition in Brazil

By Samantha Reis 1

Brazil is samba, is rhythm, is heat and it will also be the new stage for The BPM Festival. The announcement of the big festival’s debut in Brazil in early 2022 marks one of the most monumental moments in the brand’s fifteen-year history. The BPM Festival: Brazil will take place from 25-27 February 2022 in Camboriú, Santa Catarina. These three days of pure entertainment will take place at the brand new multi-purpose artistic complex Surreal, which will be filled with the signature contagious energy of the renowned event. To further spice up this debut edition of the BPM festival in the country, the dates of the event coincide with the annual commemorations of the Brazilian Carnival, one of the most important moments in Brazilian culture and world-renowned carnivals. If these were not already more than enough reasons to start planning your trip to Brazil, this will be another edition of the festival packed with the best music. The line-up has not yet been revealed, but BPM Festival is a recognised curator of the best that is being made on the house and techno circuit.

Since its inception in 2008, the festival has gone international and taken over some of the most amazing venues, always hosting a star-studded line-up of artists and a battalion of music lovers. After its original event in Mexico, the brand franchised itself and spread to Costa Rica, Portugal, Tel Aviv, Ibiza and more, in a growth that now reaches Brazil and with no signs of slowing down. Covid-19 has greatly conditioned the last editions of the festival, which now returns in full force to continue the celebrations of its fifteenth anniversary.

The BPM Festival: Brazil will take place shortly after the edition of the event in Costa Rica, which will take place in January 2022.

If you do not want to miss the inaugural edition of the BPM Festival in Brazil, sign up for the ticket pre-sale here. The 3-day general admission and VIP ticket packages are available for purchase from Tuesday, November 16. Watch the official trailer for BMP Festival: Brazil below:

Image credit: Duarte Morais