Tiësto set to headline show at Nickelodeon theme park on Thanksgiving Eve

By Ellie Mullins

On Wednesday, November 24, Tiësto is set for a new venture in his career: to be a headlining performer for a set at the first Nickelodeon dance music show. The children’s television channel most famous for hosting the likes of Spongebob SquarePants is hosting a 21+ dance music event at American Dream’s Nickelodeon Universe in New Jersey with Erock Entertainment.

Taking place on Thanksgiving Eve, ticket admission for this event also includes full access to all the rides and amusements that can be found at the amusement park, and a select 30 patients within the Project Extreme organization, which gives attention to teens-at-risk and their families, will be given concert packages which includes a Tiësto meet & greet and signed merchandise along with a VIP pass to the event. For the rest of those wanting to attend this unique event to see the world class ‘The Motto‘ producer, tickets are available through Dice starting at $134.47 – currently on Tier 8, expected to sell out – or $213.57 for VIP admission which includes a VIP viewing area, a fast pass for rides and also a private restroom and bar. In the event of a last minute cancellation, all tickets will be transferred to a new date. From 8:00 PM until 3:00 AM, thrill seeking rides and great music will blend together. Tiësto is joined by URB and Angelo The Kid to complete the lineup for this Nickelodeon event.

Tickets for this event are available here. Following this, Steve Aoki also takes over the theme park on Saturday December 11 with tickets on sale now, and MEDUZA also join this trio of events, where signups for tickets are currently taking place. To find out more about these events, click here.

Image credit: event poster

Main image credit: Tiësto (via Facebook)