Tomorrowland Winter sells out 2022 edition

By Ellie Mullins 33

After two years, Tomorrowland is excitingly gearing up for a huge return and is starting with Tomorrowland Winter 2022 on March 19-26. Now, the event has announced that it is already sold out.

After starting ticket sales just a few weeks ago, Tomorrowland Winter has already sold out and is set to welcome 18,000 visitors to the beautiful and scenic ski resort and mountain region of Alpe d’Huez in France. Along with this, they are bringing the classic and unique Tomorrowland stage design (some of which has been seen at the original edition of Tomorrowland in Belgium) with a stunningly designed mainstage (which they have teased will be all new, covered and heated) and other stages, utilising the space cleverly and bringing a completely unique experience for festival fans.

After its first edition in 2019, the festival was sadly forced to cancel both 2020 and 2021 editions, but has used this time off to refine and shape an edition for 2022 that will surely be worth the wait. Already some names have been announced, and headlining names such as Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Kölsch to name just a few will be on hand to deliver stunning performances, with many more names still to be announced soon. Aside from the entertainment, there is also many activities to be discovered such as skiing and other things.

Gear up for Tomorrowland Winter 2022!

Image Credit: Tomorrowland Winter (1), (2)