Tsebster releases ‘Into The Dark’ feat. Moodygee & Marmy: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 27

Looking to make his presence felt in the electronic dance industry, Tsebster has teamed up with Moodygee for a collaboration like no other. The addition of singer/songwriter Marmy on vocals helps elevate the production to a different dimension, with the end product resulting in a future house banger titled ‘Into The Dark.’

Well-known for his creative and up to date composition, Tsebster has received support from the likes of Showtek, Quintino and Lucas & Steve when naming a few, with the German-based DJ/producer having developed an energetic new style with each release, as he looks at incorporating Future House, G-House, and Bass House. On the other hand, Moodygee has only recently ventured into a solo career pathway, with collaborations still remaining a key a feature of his productions.

Teaming up for the release of ‘Into The Dark,’ it is more than evident that both artists are currently at the very top of their game, with this energetic dark banger perfectly combining both a modern dance and future club sound. Showcasing their unique styles, this collaboration is destined for the very top of the charts, whilst vocals courtesy of rising dance vocalist Marmy have made this track one that stands out!

Out now via Beat Dealer Records, make sure to check out this certified hit below, as each artist perfectly unveils their unique talents to the world. A track that will have listeners hooked from start to finish, we are more than certain that ‘Into The Dark’ is destined for nothing other than success. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Tsebster (Press)