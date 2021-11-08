Tupac’s estate announces ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ exhibit

By Nicole Pepe 78

Tupac Shakur‘s estate has announced that they will be debuting a new exhibit ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’, an art installation based on the artist’s life and legacy in order to express a deeper understanding of Tupac, who used his creative platform to “speak for the voiceless and oppressed”. The exhibit will open up in Los Angeles on January 21st. The exhibit is anticipated to travel outside of Los Angeles after the initial unveiling, but those dates and cities have yet to be announced.

In a press release, ‘Wake me When I’m Free’ is described as “part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience”. The release also states that Shakur’s mother, Afeni Shakur, who was a prominent member of the Black Panthers, has a significant presence in the narrative. The creative director of the exhibit is Jeremy Hodges; who’s noted for working with artists such as Drake and Jay-Z, has teamed up with Nwaka Onwusa, the chief curator and Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to develop the exhibit.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on November 9th at 10:00 am PST, and general admission tickets will go on sale on November 12th at 10:00 am PST. For more information or to purchase tickets click here.

Image Credit: Steve Eichner/Getty Images