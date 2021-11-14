Vintage Culture & James Hype team up for ‘You Give Me A Feeling’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 25

Lukas Ruiz, who we know and love as Vintage Culture, has teamed up with James Hype for their brand-new collaboration ‘You Give Me A Feeling’ on Insomniac Records.

This house bop is bound to light up dance floors all over the world with its striking base line, catchy beat and classic one-line vocal. This track was designed for the club and the darkness, particularly for that peak-time set. Insomniac have been pushing house music pretty hard recently, releasing tracks from the likes of Jack Beats, Matroda and Tony Romera.

Fellow collaborator on the track and one of the UK’s finest, James Hype first premiered the track late in 2020 and has featured it in many of his sets this year. Artists such as Afrojack, Oliver Heldens and Kryder have given the track radio support, whilst Vintage Culture himself has kept pretty low-key until now.

Having just been ranked as the 17th DJ in the world, as well as being crowned the winner of 1001Tracklists Top 100 Producers, it’s been a busy time for Vintage Culture. He’s played at both Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas (both solo and back-to-back with Solardo) and Orlando in the last few weeks, Escape Halloween as well as upcoming shows in the United States, Brazil and a huge headlining performance at Mexico’s Departure Festival in January, alongside Adam Beyer, Jamie Jones and Seth Troxler to name a few.

Vintage Culture has had one of the busiest years in terms of releases too. He’s remixed BURNS, Kasablanca and even Claptone. You can’t go past his remix of the resurrected dance anthem ‘Love Tonight‘ by Shouse with Kiko Franco, which is fast approaching 19 million streams on Spotify.

2022 poses to be another big year for Ruiz; he doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon! You can stream Vintage Culture and James Hype’s You Give Me A Feeling below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image credit: press