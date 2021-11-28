Virgil Abloh, influential designer and DJ, passes away at 41

In shocking news, the designer of Off-White and artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, Virgil Abloh has passed away at the age of 41.

Today, Sunday 28 November, news broke that today Virgil Abloh had passed after a private battle with Cancer which had been ongoing for several years. A post by Louis Vuitton reads:

“We are all shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow and we are all thinking of his loved ones on the passing of their husband, father, brother, son and friend.” – Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH

Not only an incredibly influential person in the world of design, he was also a DJ and performed on stages at events such as Coachella, starting his career in DJing in the late 1990s and citing A-Trak, Roc Raida and more as influences. He had also stated that DJing offers him his “only peace of mind.” Blending his passion for art with music, he had also overseen creative direction for many huge albums such as Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy‘ and ‘Yeezus,’ and also Big Sean‘s ‘Dark Sky Paradise‘ to name a few of a long list. Virgil Abloh has also made music himself, notably collaborating with Boys Noize on his first EP ‘Orvnge.’

The entire world is feeling the shock of this news, rest in peace Virgil Abloh.

Image credit: Coachella