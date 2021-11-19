WE ARE FSTVL announce first phase lineup for 2022 edition

By Ryan Ford 27

Popular UK-based event WE ARE FSTVL have announced their return for 2022, offering up a sparkling phase one lineup for next years edition.

The largest dance music festival in London and the South East is set to make a return to its spiritual home at Damyns Hall Aerodrome, in Upminster from the 6 – 7 August 2022. Launching back in 2013, the festival has grown exponentially over recent years, winning a handful of awards on the way to establishing itself as one of the leading electronic music festivals in Europe. Celebrating the very best in House, Urban, Bass, Techno and Drum & Bass, every edition of WE ARE FSTVL has never failed to improve on the last, striving for the best lineups and production every year.

In partnership with PrettyLittleThing, the festival have unveiled that the 2022 edition to be its biggest and best to date, luring in the likes of Craig David, Armand Van Helden, Rudimental, Marco Carola, Sonny Fodera and Andy C as part of the first phase lineup. Other highlights are to include London favourite turned international star Michael Bibi, and tastemakers such as The Blessed Madonna and Apollonia.

WE ARE FSTVL CEO, Steve Durham, spoke well ahead of the events return in 2022:

“The hugely anticipated 9th edition heads back to The Airfield of Dreams, bringing together some of the most iconic names in Bass, Techno, Drum & Bass and Dance music”

If this iconic London weekender appeals to you, you can find tickets for the event taking place 6 – 7 August 2022, here! Phase two on the way soon!

Image Credit: We Are FSTVL