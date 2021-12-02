W&W & Groove Coverage team up for latest single ‘Moonlight Shadow’: Listen

The legendary Dutch big-room house duo W&W (Willem van Hanegem Jr. & Ward van der Harst) have finally released their highly awaited version of the iconic single ‘Moonlight Shadow‘ by the German dance-pop outfit Groove Coverage. Having first showcased it during their epic live performance at Tomorrowland 2019, the duo had created a huge wave of curiosity and excitement surrounding this ID among their fans.

Starting off with the extremely catchy and soothing vocals from Groove Coverage, Moonlight Shadow quickly introduces us to the characteristic sounds from W&W with a touch of hardstyle-based synths on top. The track in general is a proven festival banger, which serves as a perfect follow-up for God is a Girl, which marks the first time when we came across W&W X Groove Coverage.

Here’s what W&W had to say about their latest single –

“We’re super happy that this one finally sees the light of day! One of our most requested songs from the past years. After God Is A Girl, it was great working with the legendary Groove Coverage again! It took a while but we hope it was worth the wait”

Don’t forget to check out Moonlight Shadow’s official music video below –

