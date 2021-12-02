Alison Wonderland returns with tension-filled track “Fuck U Love U”: Listen

By Creighton Branch 19

Is there anybody better at building the tension and release throughout a track more than Alison Wonderland? You would be hard-pressed to find one. It is a trait that makes Wonderland stand out from the rest, and the Australian prodigy has done it yet again as she closes out 2021 with her dark and hard-hitting track, “Fuck U Love U.”

Alison Wonderland first teased the track at her historic sold-out two-night Temple of Wonderland event at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and later at Lollapalooza. Both crowds generated a positive reaction to what was then the new ID. The song not only includes a drop that will leave your chest shaking but also showcases the unmatched vocals of Wonderland herself. According to a press release, the track grabs inspiration from both Kanye West and Whyte Fang (Wonderland’s alias).

“[‘FULU’] is a soaring and spiritual track which highlights themes of polarity and duality of man as Alison sings of her journey through the music industry.” – Press Release

With the release of “FULU,” the DJ from down under continues to prove that she is one of the best producers and all-around artists in the entire industry. And as 2021 comes to a close, she puts an unforgettable period on what was a monumental year for her career.

Listen to Alison Wonderland’s “Fuck U Love U” via Astralwerks here and watch the full music video below.

Image Credit: Jared Tinetti