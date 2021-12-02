Search

 

 

Commercial, Featured, Music, News, Trap

Alison Wonderland returns with tension-filled track “Fuck U Love U”: Listen

By
19

Is there anybody better at building the tension and release throughout a track more than Alison Wonderland? You would be hard-pressed to find one. It is a trait that makes Wonderland stand out from the rest, and the Australian prodigy has done it yet again as she closes out 2021 with her dark and hard-hitting track, “Fuck U Love U.”

Alison Wonderland

Alison Wonderland first teased the track at her historic sold-out two-night Temple of Wonderland event at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and later at Lollapalooza. Both crowds generated a positive reaction to what was then the new ID. The song not only includes a drop that will leave your chest shaking but also showcases the unmatched vocals of Wonderland herself. According to a press release, the track grabs inspiration from both Kanye West and Whyte Fang (Wonderland’s alias).

“[‘FULU’] is a soaring and spiritual track which highlights themes of polarity and duality of man as Alison sings of her journey through the music industry.” – Press Release

With the release of “FULU,” the DJ from down under continues to prove that she is one of the best producers and all-around artists in the entire industry. And as 2021 comes to a close, she puts an unforgettable period on what was a monumental year for her career.

Listen to Alison Wonderland’s “Fuck U Love U” via Astralwerks here and watch the full music video below.

Image Credit: Jared Tinetti

Tags: , , , ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]