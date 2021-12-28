Apple Music gears up for New Year’s Eve with 24 new DJ mixes

By Nicole Pepe

Following up on last year’s 2020 New Year’s Eve mixes, Apple Music has announced that they will once again return with a final wrap-up of 2021 with 24 select DJ mixes perfectly curated for the new year celebration. The mixes are released exclusively through Apple Music and are specifically curated by each DJ in lossless quality.

Each playlist seems to cater to every mood and every type of party. Whether you’re keeping it quiet for New Year’s Eve, or you’re throwing a party, the mixes include a wide range of genres such as EDM, pop, hip-hop, and Latin. The plethora of mixes comes from DJs and artists such as ILLENIUM, Alison Wonderland, Fred again.., and Charli XCX.

“In this set, I mix up a lot of amazing songs that really heavily influenced my upcoming album ‘Crash’. Songs from Janet, Prince, Cameo, Mariah Carey – just songs that have a retro sort of rhythmic feel to them. Songs with incredible snare drums often and songs that make you want to dance”, Charli XCX states regarding her mix.

Manchester-based artist Anz is also featured bringing thumping electro and classic garage to her mix.

“This mix is a really small selection of some of my favorite tracks from this year. Lots of UK garage, lots of electro, breakbeat, hardcore- just various bits and bobs to get you in the mood for a big one. We have music from the likes of UNIIQU3, Jubilee, and a few of the tracks I’ve released this year too”, says Anz.

Take a gander through Apple Music New Year’s Eve playlists here.

Image Credit: Apple Music