Armin van Buuren channels the power of music with ASOT Year Mix 2021

For the 18th consecutive year, Armin van Buuren has delivered a stunning A State Of Trance Year Mix for 2021.

He’s included a whopping selection of 106 tracks in this two-hour mix, guiding fans back to the dance floor in both body and spirit. It features only the best tracks of the year, from artists such as Above & Beyond, Aly & Fila, Andrew Rayel, Cosmic Gate, Ferry Corsten, Gareth Emery, Kryder, Paul van Dyk, Paul Oakenfold, Tinlicker and of course Armin van Buuren himself.

Over the last couple of years, the connection which we have with music, has united us. It has offered that spark of hope that lights the way for the future, and it’s always been there to draw strength from. This bond we have shines through fully in the eighteenth edition of Armin van Buuren’s year mix series.

In a recent press release, Armin tells of what the 2021 year mix means to him:

“It’s a tradition to close the year with a year mix that holds all the best of trance and progressive, and it also gives me a moment to look back and reflect. This year, I am more grateful than ever for having music in my life. It’s been a constant source of light in these troubling times and I love music all the more for it. Music will continue to light the way, and I hope it will lead us toward the end of the tunnel soon.”

You can stream the 2021 year mix from Armin below on Spotify, or click here to listen via your preferred service. You can also view the track list below too

Armin van Buuren feat. Uni V. Sol – A State Of Trance Year Mix 2021 (Intro – Learn To Dance Again) Armin van Buuren & AVIRA – Sirius Kryder & Natalie Shay – Rapture Dimitri Vegas – Pull Me Closer (Armin van Buuren Remix) Ferry Corsten & Ruben de Ronde – Bloodstream Cosmic Gate & Diana Miro – Nothing To Hide York & Au/Ra – Golden Hour Above & Beyond and Justine Suissa – Almost Home (Above & Beyond Club Mix) Super8 & Tab and ANG feat. MRKTS – Asylum Armin van Buuren & Sander van Doorn – Jonson’s Play AVIRA & Kiko Franco feat. Nathan Nicholson – Ocean ilan Bluestone feat. Giuseppe De Luca – Stardust & Madness Cosmic Gate – Feel It Armin van Buuren & Davina Michelle – Hold On (Club Mix) Alesso & Armin van Buuren – Leave A Little Love (Club Mix) Armin van Buuren & Maor Levi – Divino Binary Finary – 1998 (Jose De Mara Remix) Sian Evans – Hide U (Tinlicker Remix) AVIRA feat. Chris Howard – Gold Scorz feat. Jaime Deraz – Poison (Club Mix) York – On The Beach (Kryder Remix) Tinlicker x Robert Miles – Children Cosmic Gate & Diana Miro – Blame Kyau & Albert – Spüren (Club Mix) Tom Staar & Ferry Corsten feat. Darla Jade – Glow Kyau & Albert – Outside 21 Armin van Buuren feat. Sarah Reeves – Tell Me Why SLANDER feat. Dylan Matthew – Love Is Gone (Armin van Buuren Remix) ilan Bluestone feat. Gid Sedgwick – Paid For Love Patrik Humann & Sarah de Warren – Love Again (Beatsole Remix) MaRLo, MatricK, Sendr & NOHC – This Way Andrew Rayel – Silver Lining (Mark Sixma Remix) Shane 54 x Alex Sonata & TheRio – Panic Attack Fergie – Level Up Rub!k – Everlast Orjan Nilsen – Volt Andrew Rayel presents AETHER – Ascendit ad Paradisum DIM3NSION & DJ Nano – Shoganai Ahmed Helmy – I’m The Future Vigel feat. Will Matta – Human Inside (Avenia Remix) Gareth Emery feat. Sarah de Warren – Calling Home Roman Messer & Ruslan Radriges – Heartbeat Ahmed Helmy – King’s Future Orjan Nilsen & Mark Sixma – Pantheon Omnia – Paradise Gareth Emery feat. Dani Poppitt – Friendly Fires Super8 & Tab and Tom Fall feat. London Thor – September Eugenio Tokarev & Beatsole – Ilanga Steve Aoki & Armin van Buuren – Music Means Love Forever Richard Durand & Sarah de Warren – Made Of Stone Andrew Rayel feat. AIDYL – River Giuseppe Ottaviani & Cari – Beautiful Christina Novelli & Richard Durand – My Guiding Light David Forbes – Equator Ben Gold & Allen Watts – Change The World Energy 52 – Café Del Mar (Paul van Dyk’s SHINE Remix) Zaa, Mino Safy, Leonard A & Cari – Yellow (Eugenio Tokarev Remix) Roger Shah & Yelow – Burasari Davey Asprey – Rebirth Armin van Buuren & Giuseppe Ottaviani – Magico Markus Schulz & HALIENE – Tidal Wave (Will Atkinson Remix) Armin van Buuren and Aly & Fila feat. Kazi Jay – For All Time Alessandra Roncone – Feel The Trance Energy (TER Anthem) ReOrder & Neil Hunter feat. Zach Alwin – You Should Know Andrew Rayel & Robbie Seed feat. MaryJo Lilac – Blue Roses Bryan Kearney – Euphoric Recall Robbie Seed, Digital Vision & That Girl – I Choose You A.R.D.I. & Sean Ryan – I Am Roman Messer & Joe Jury – The River Sunlounger feat. Susie Ledge – Sail Away (Roger Shah & Yelow Uplifting Mix) Ciaran McAuley – Tears Don’t Mean You’re Losing Giuseppe Ottaviani – Glowing In The Dark Aly & Fila with Denise Rivera – Hymn Of Hope Craig Connelly feat. Megan McDuffee – Keep Me Believing Andy Moor, Somna & Linney – More Than Love (Craig Connelly Remix) Armin van Buuren & Jorn van Deynhoven – Lost In Space Andrea Ribeca – Tuscia Est Jorn van Deynhoven – Viva La Vida (Alex M.O.R.P.H. Remix) Giuseppe Ottaviani & Lucid Blue – Be The Angel Coast 2 Coast feat. Discovery – Home (Maarten de Jong Remix) Stoneface & Terminal – Moonscape Dan Stone & Stine Grove – If I Never Make It Home BT, Matt Fax & Nation Of One – Walk Into The Water (Craig Connelly Remix) Aly & Fila with Deirdre McLaughlin – Gravity (Daxson Remix) Factor B – Sea of Thoughts Liam Melly & Jessica Doherty – Lost Armin van Buuren – Turn The World Into A Dancefloor (ASOT 1000 Anthem) Alexander Popov & Paul Oakenfold – Angel Richard Durand – Tree Of Life Somna & Jennifer Rene – Stars Collide (XiJaro & Pitch Remix) Roman Messer & Mike Zaloxx with Jennifer Rene – Lately Ashley Wallbridge feat. Sarah de Warren – World For You Will Atkinson – The Last Rave On Earth Simon Patterson & Will Atkinson – Golden Hour Armin van Buuren & Susana – Home With You (Armin van Buuren pres. Rising Star Remix) Armin van Buuren & Rank 1 – The Greater Light To Rule The Night Factor B & Arielle Maren – Connected ilan Bluestone feat. Ellen Smith – Stranger To Your Love (Stoneblue Remix) Luke Bond pres. BOND – Last Goodbye D72 & O.B.M Notion & That Girl – In My Heart Ferry Corsten pres. Gouryella – Orenda RAM & Susana pres. Tales of Life – You Are Enough (Alex M.O.R.P.H. Remix) Roman Messer & Davey Asprey – Impulse Ben Nicky x Apollo – Dance Armin van Buuren & Vini Vici feat. Tribal Dance & Natalie Wamba – Yama Armin van Buuren feat. Uni V. Sol – A State Of Trance Year Mix 2021 (Outro – Power Of The Present)

