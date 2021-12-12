Search

 

 

Armin van Buuren
Armin van Buuren channels the power of music with ASOT Year Mix 2021

For the 18th consecutive year, Armin van Buuren has delivered a stunning A State Of Trance Year Mix for 2021.

He’s included a whopping selection of 106 tracks in this two-hour mix, guiding fans back to the dance floor in both body and spirit. It features only the best tracks of the year, from artists such as Above & Beyond, Aly & Fila, Andrew Rayel, Cosmic Gate, Ferry Corsten, Gareth Emery, Kryder, Paul van Dyk, Paul Oakenfold, Tinlicker and of course Armin van Buuren himself.

Over the last couple of years, the connection which we have with music, has united us. It has offered that spark of hope that lights the way for the future, and it’s always been there to draw strength from. This bond we have shines through fully in the eighteenth edition of Armin van Buuren’s year mix series.

In a recent press release, Armin tells of what the 2021 year mix means to him:

“It’s a tradition to close the year with a year mix that holds all the best of trance and progressive, and it also gives me a moment to look back and reflect. This year, I am more grateful than ever for having music in my life. It’s been a constant source of light in these troubling times and I love music all the more for it. Music will continue to light the way, and I hope it will lead us toward the end of the tunnel soon.”

You can stream the 2021 year mix from Armin below on Spotify, or click here to listen via your preferred service. You can also view the track list below too, be sure to let us know your thoughts!

  1. Armin van Buuren feat. Uni V. Sol – A State Of Trance Year Mix 2021 (Intro – Learn To Dance Again)
  2. Armin van Buuren & AVIRA – Sirius
  3. Kryder & Natalie Shay – Rapture
  4. Dimitri Vegas – Pull Me Closer (Armin van Buuren Remix)
  5. Ferry Corsten & Ruben de Ronde – Bloodstream
  6. Cosmic Gate & Diana Miro – Nothing To Hide
  7. York & Au/Ra – Golden Hour
  8. Above & Beyond and Justine Suissa – Almost Home (Above & Beyond Club Mix)
  9. Super8 & Tab and ANG feat. MRKTS – Asylum
  10. Armin van Buuren & Sander van Doorn – Jonson’s Play
  11. AVIRA & Kiko Franco feat. Nathan Nicholson – Ocean
  12. ilan Bluestone feat. Giuseppe De Luca – Stardust & Madness
  13. Cosmic Gate – Feel It
  14. Armin van Buuren & Davina Michelle – Hold On (Club Mix)
  15. Alesso & Armin van Buuren – Leave A Little Love (Club Mix)
  16. Armin van Buuren & Maor Levi – Divino
  17. Binary Finary – 1998 (Jose De Mara Remix)
  18. Sian Evans – Hide U (Tinlicker Remix)
  19. AVIRA feat. Chris Howard – Gold
  20. Scorz feat. Jaime Deraz – Poison (Club Mix)
  21. York – On The Beach (Kryder Remix)
  22. Tinlicker x Robert Miles – Children
  23. Cosmic Gate & Diana Miro – Blame
  24. Kyau & Albert – Spüren (Club Mix)
  25. Tom Staar & Ferry Corsten feat. Darla Jade – Glow
  26. Kyau & Albert – Outside 21
  27. Armin van Buuren feat. Sarah Reeves – Tell Me Why
  28. SLANDER feat. Dylan Matthew – Love Is Gone (Armin van Buuren Remix)
  29. ilan Bluestone feat. Gid Sedgwick – Paid For Love
  30. Patrik Humann & Sarah de Warren – Love Again (Beatsole Remix)
  31. MaRLo, MatricK, Sendr & NOHC – This Way
  32. Andrew Rayel – Silver Lining (Mark Sixma Remix)
  33. Shane 54 x Alex Sonata & TheRio – Panic Attack
  34. Fergie – Level Up
  35. Rub!k – Everlast
  36. Orjan Nilsen – Volt
  37. Andrew Rayel presents AETHER – Ascendit ad Paradisum
  38. DIM3NSION & DJ Nano – Shoganai
  39. Ahmed Helmy – I’m The Future
  40. Vigel feat. Will Matta – Human Inside (Avenia Remix)
  41. Gareth Emery feat. Sarah de Warren – Calling Home
  42. Roman Messer & Ruslan Radriges – Heartbeat
  43. Ahmed Helmy – King’s Future
  44. Orjan Nilsen & Mark Sixma – Pantheon
  45. Omnia – Paradise
  46. Gareth Emery feat. Dani Poppitt – Friendly Fires
  47. Super8 & Tab and Tom Fall feat. London Thor – September
  48. Eugenio Tokarev & Beatsole – Ilanga
  49. Steve Aoki & Armin van Buuren – Music Means Love Forever
  50. Richard Durand & Sarah de Warren – Made Of Stone
  51. Andrew Rayel feat. AIDYL – River
  52. Giuseppe Ottaviani & Cari – Beautiful
  53. Christina Novelli & Richard Durand – My Guiding Light
  54. David Forbes – Equator
  55. Ben Gold & Allen Watts – Change The World
  56. Energy 52 – Café Del Mar (Paul van Dyk’s SHINE Remix)
  57. Zaa, Mino Safy, Leonard A & Cari – Yellow (Eugenio Tokarev Remix)
  58. Roger Shah & Yelow – Burasari
  59. Davey Asprey – Rebirth
  60. Armin van Buuren & Giuseppe Ottaviani – Magico
  61. Markus Schulz & HALIENE – Tidal Wave (Will Atkinson Remix)
  62. Armin van Buuren and Aly & Fila feat. Kazi Jay – For All Time
  63. Alessandra Roncone – Feel The Trance Energy (TER Anthem)
  64. ReOrder & Neil Hunter feat. Zach Alwin – You Should Know
  65. Andrew Rayel & Robbie Seed feat. MaryJo Lilac – Blue Roses
  66. Bryan Kearney – Euphoric Recall
  67. Robbie Seed, Digital Vision & That Girl – I Choose You
  68. A.R.D.I. & Sean Ryan – I Am
  69. Roman Messer & Joe Jury – The River
  70. Sunlounger feat. Susie Ledge – Sail Away (Roger Shah & Yelow Uplifting Mix)
  71. Ciaran McAuley – Tears Don’t Mean You’re Losing
  72. Giuseppe Ottaviani – Glowing In The Dark
  73. Aly & Fila with Denise Rivera – Hymn Of Hope
  74. Craig Connelly feat. Megan McDuffee – Keep Me Believing
  75. Andy Moor, Somna & Linney – More Than Love (Craig Connelly Remix)
  76. Armin van Buuren & Jorn van Deynhoven – Lost In Space
  77. Andrea Ribeca – Tuscia Est
  78. Jorn van Deynhoven – Viva La Vida (Alex M.O.R.P.H. Remix)
  79. Giuseppe Ottaviani & Lucid Blue – Be The Angel
  80. Coast 2 Coast feat. Discovery – Home (Maarten de Jong Remix)
  81. Stoneface & Terminal – Moonscape
  82. Dan Stone & Stine Grove – If I Never Make It Home
  83. BT, Matt Fax & Nation Of One – Walk Into The Water (Craig Connelly Remix)
  84. Aly & Fila with Deirdre McLaughlin – Gravity (Daxson Remix)
  85. Factor B – Sea of Thoughts
  86. Liam Melly & Jessica Doherty – Lost
  87. Armin van Buuren – Turn The World Into A Dancefloor (ASOT 1000 Anthem)
  88. Alexander Popov & Paul Oakenfold – Angel
  89. Richard Durand – Tree Of Life
  90. Somna & Jennifer Rene – Stars Collide (XiJaro & Pitch Remix)
  91. Roman Messer & Mike Zaloxx with Jennifer Rene – Lately
  92. Ashley Wallbridge feat. Sarah de Warren – World For You
  93. Will Atkinson – The Last Rave On Earth
  94. Simon Patterson & Will Atkinson – Golden Hour
  95. Armin van Buuren & Susana – Home With You (Armin van Buuren pres. Rising Star Remix)
  96. Armin van Buuren & Rank 1 – The Greater Light To Rule The Night
  97. Factor B & Arielle Maren – Connected
  98. ilan Bluestone feat. Ellen Smith – Stranger To Your Love (Stoneblue Remix)
  99. Luke Bond pres. BOND – Last Goodbye
  100. D72 & O.B.M Notion & That Girl – In My Heart
  101. Ferry Corsten pres. Gouryella – Orenda
  102. RAM & Susana pres. Tales of Life – You Are Enough (Alex M.O.R.P.H. Remix)
  103. Roman Messer & Davey Asprey – Impulse
  104. Ben Nicky x Apollo – Dance
  105. Armin van Buuren & Vini Vici feat. Tribal Dance & Natalie Wamba – Yama
  106. Armin van Buuren feat. Uni V. Sol – A State Of Trance Year Mix 2021 (Outro – Power Of The Present)

 

Image Credit: Armin van Buuren (via Facebook)

