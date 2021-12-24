Armin van Buuren and Armada spread Christmas cheer with brand new Holiday-themed playlist

By Jack Spilsbury 60

It’s officially the most hectic and joyous time of the year, and as we find ourselves scrambling to find that perfect last-minute present or to see our favourite people before the year ends, it can be a bit difficult to find time to slow down and chill out. Luckily Armin van Buuren has curated just the thing with a brand new playlist.

Featuring an enormous 428 tracks, the playlist titled Armada Chill Christmas features an abundance of slower-tempo tracks across a wide range of genres. With classic tracks from Armin van Buuren himself, the likes of Christmas song collaboration with Josh Cumbee “Christmas Days” and also many taken from the producers RELAXED compilation such as “Looking For Your Name”, there’s something in here for every Armin fan new or old. Not exclusively containing Armin tracks, the playlist also features Christmas tracks from quintessential artists like Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Lost Frequencies and Teddy Beats along with many non-Christmas tracks from many different artists.

“Get in the mood for the holidays as I’m taking over the Armada Chill playlist! Including the Acoustic Version of my Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Brennan Heart collab ‘Christmas Time’ ft. Jeremy Oceans.” – Armin Van Buuren discussing the playlist on Twitter

This isn’t the first time the DJ and producer have gotten us all into the Christmas spirit however, recently Armin revealed brand new official merchandise in the form of Christmas jumpers, for a limited time you can grab yourselves these jumpers that come in two designs via Armada music’s merch store here. Check out this perfectly chill Christmas Playlist on Spotify below.

Image Credit: Armin Van Buuren (via Twitter)