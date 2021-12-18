Asi Vidal returns with up-lifting psytrance single ‘Stairs’ under Psytro Killer alias

By Ouranios Savva 2

Looking to further enhance his presence in the electronic dance industry, Asi Vidal has just blessed fans alike with his latest single ‘Stairs.’ Released on his own record label, Rhino Star Records, the Israeli-born DJ/producer has once more showcased his versatility when it comes to music production, with ‘Stairs’ being the latest installment under his psytrance project alias Psytro Killer. A track worthy of selling out any dance floor, listeners will have the opportunity of embarking on the most unique but yet meaningful of journeys throughout its entirety.

Providing a feel good vibe has always been the essence, with ‘Stairs’ indicating the eye for detail that this multi-faceted producer prides himself in. Enticing from the off set, a powerful melody line finds its way towards a heavy-handed and up-tempo beat, before the ultimate explosion courtesy of a power driven bassline rolled directly under the always rising melody. A masterpiece of a track in its own right, Vidal has yet again proven his ability at providing the most unique of sounds, no matter the genre or alias that he may be employing.

With a constant evolution surrounding his ever prosperous career within our community, Vidal is the epitome of an artist that has mastered his craft to perfection. From his very own single releases and albums, to remixing tracks for some of the biggest names in the dance industry and not only, we are more than certain that his latest Psytro Killer venture is destined for nothing other than success. Having amplified his own success through hard work and commitment to a certain cause, his upcoming album ‘Higher Self‘ under his Psytro Killer alias is one that we more than eagerly await.

“I know that my new upcoming album ‘Higher Self’ is much more ready for the dance floors. I developed my sound to a point where I’m starting to feel good about it. It took me years to keep improving as a producer and get these results, I’m always glad to find new sounds and tools for music production. From the very beginning of this project, I had in mind the dark psytrance vibe with the warm Progressive House sound.” – Asi Vidal

Out now, this latest track will provide listeners with all the feel-good elements that will have them begging for more. A true inspiration of a track, Vidal has taken his latest venture that one level further, and we cannot wait for what his upcoming Psytro Killer album has to offer. In the meantime though, be sure to check out ‘Stairs’ in all its glory below, and don’t forget to let us know what you think in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Asi Vidal (Press)