Berlin to ban dancing in clubs amid Covid-19 rise in Germany

By Ouranios Savva 22

Following the sharp rise of COVID-19 cases in Germany, the Berlin Senate has just announced that dancing will be banned at clubs in the German capital from Wednesday the 8th of December, 2021. With the decision coming at a time where a new variant of the virus is causing further lockdown’s and stricter restrictions around Europe, the German government opted for a ruling where clubs must close in states where the infection rate exceeds 350 new infections per 100,000 people.

With a current rate of roughly 361, Berlin is the latest state to be imposed with such restrictions, adding a further burden to the city’s live entertainment sector. The closure of clubs and bars in Berlin is yet to come in effect due to ongoing legal proceedings, however, restrictions on capacity and social distancing measures are once again introduced. As the ban will be enforced in the upcoming week, clubs will remain open this weekend at 50% capacity, and at the current time no end date has been proposed for the upcoming ban of dancing.

These latest rulings have also come at a time where other major states in the country have seen a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases, with the closure of clubs in Bavaria being a prime example. With the pandemic impacting the live industry in more ways than one, this never ending cycle has once more led to uncertainty and despair for the locals and their businesses, further indicating the need for more productive solutions when it comes to not only the well-being of a nation, but also for the fair treatment towards live sector establishments.

Photo Credit: Simon Tartarotti