Best 5 Techniques to Promote Your Music on YouTube

By Yotam Dov 13

YouTube is one of the best platforms to host your music and videos. The site has over 1.86 billion viewers who are eager for some new and exciting tunes.

However, YouTube is also highly competitive with countless artists. So, the question comes:

How to promote your music on YouTube? How can you get more views, likes, and subscribers?

Let’s find out!

1. Invest in YouTube Ads

Alt- Ads-to-promote-YouTube-video

Ads can be a great way to promote music on YouTube. Your ad will play on similar music videos and help you get more viewers. You can run your campaign for a few weeks and watch your views and subscribers grow.

Best of all, YouTube ads for musicians don’t burn a hole in your pockets. You can start with a daily budget of around $10 to promote music video on YouTube.

Additionally, you can go for YouTube promotion services like Prodvigate if you want better results.

2. Create a Great Video

Many people wonder how to get noticed on YouTube for singing. They produce quality songs and upload them on YouTube. But sadly, the videos do not get enough views.

You have to understand that YouTube is a visual platform. Therefore, just uploading your album art for your whole video won’t work.

You will have to create a good video that your listeners would love to watch. It doesn’t need a huge budget, as home videos also go viral. You can take the example of Tash Sultana’s Jungle song that is a home video with millions of views.

So, start shooting to promote your music on YouTube. You can even use basic equipment for shooting, like your iPhone.

3. Add Your Music to YouTube Playlists

How to promote music on YouTube the easy way?

Playlists on YouTube are an excellent choice to grow your views and subscriptions. Many people watch these playlists and can bring in more views for your music videos.

The trick is to add your music video to related genres or musician’s playlists. You can also create your own playlist and add any video you want.

Include your music in as many playlists as you can to enjoy free promotion.

4. Focus on YouTube SEO

SEO is the secret to gaining organic traffic and increasing visibility on search engines. You can now use the same technique to make your music popular on YouTube.

How to promote music video on YouTube with SEO?

The idea of SEO is to make your website easy to find. So, use keywords that relate to your music in your video title, tags, and description. Additionally, write a detailed description that tells viewers more about your song.

Moreover, include keywords in your channel description. Additionally, prevent naming your videos that match existing YouTube videos.

5. Collaborate with Popular Musicians

Alt- promote-video-influencers

How to make my song go viral on YouTube?

Putting original music on YouTube makes it more likely for your videos to go viral. However, you need an extra push sometimes to roll the count of views.

The best way to do that is to collaborate with fellow YouTubers and musicians. You can also work with influencers to promote your music and get more views.

However, famous influencers may not agree to work with a beginner. In that case, you can collaborate with someone who has a few hundred subscribers. Both of you can contribute to each other’s success in that way.

Additionally, you can also approach popular music channels on YouTube. They can upload your music on their channel and provide you with a bigger audience base.

Final Thoughts

YouTube is an excellent platform to gain exposure for your music. However, you will need to promote your music videos the right way to get high views. You can promote your video for free by adding it to playlists or working with co-musicians on YouTube. Additionally, you can approach music channels to grow your views. Moreover, you can also try out YouTube ads if you are ready to spend.

Image Credit: Christian Wiediger on Unsplash