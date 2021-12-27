Black Coffee presents ‘For My Dear Friend V’ DJ mix in honour of Virgil Abloh

By Ouranios Savva 32

Following the tragic passing of Virgil Abloh at just the age of 41, the whole world has been left at shock, with his legacy left behind and enriched through everyone that was blessed to personally know this extraordinary man. Influential in every aspect of his life, Abloh helped pave the way for anyone looking to follow in his footsteps, and even more significantly, left his own distinct mark on any of the ventures that he chose to immerse on during his short time with us. Commentated by every single person that was touched by his presence alone, it only makes sense that an array of tributes have emerged in response to the most shocking of news.

Despite the young of his age, Abloh was able to create a lasting legacy within every field that his presence had blessed, with his love for electronic music displayed on the regular. Looking to honour the memory of his dear friend, iconic South-African DJ/producer Black Coffee, has put together a 13-track DJ Mix / Compilation entitled ‘For My Dear Friend V.’ A unique DJ mix in every sense possible, the Grammy-nominated producer has blessed us all with a variation of house and techno tracks produced by an array of African artists. Mesmerising from start to finish, each track embodies the true spirit of this remarkable man that unfortunately is no longer with us.

“We didn’t do all we wanted to do, but you alone selflessly did enough to inspire generations and generations to come, even though you are physically gone, your passion, love and light will shine through forever, I and many others will carry this spirit in everything we do. I’m honored to present this ode to you and the world my latest DJ Mix / Compilation entitled ‘For My Dear Friend V.’ This set encapsulates the various energies and emotions that 2021 didn’t fail to deliver and will honor you forever.” – Black Coffee

Having performed on some of the biggest stages within our community, Abloh was the epitome of a man that had mastered his craft(s) to perfection. Mostly known for his more than influential role in the design industry, there were never any limits that he would have set or would not have been able to achieve. A true inspiration of a man, we would like to further extend our condolences to his loved ones, and we are more than touched with Black Coffee’s special ode towards his beloved friend. Be sure to check out the ‘For My Dear Friend V’ DJ mix below, with streaming also available here.

Image Credit: Black Coffee (via Instagram)