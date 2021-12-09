Blasterjaxx return to magical world with release of ‘Mystica Chapter II’: Listen

By Creighton Branch 6

The second chapter of the world-renowned DJ duo, Blasterjaxx’s mythical journey, is officially out. Titled ‘Mystica Chapter II,’ the project brings back the high-energy sound from the first EP while also expanding on the fairytale story that Blasterjaxx had created earlier this year.

Mystica Chapter II consists of five new singles with each song including the iconic big room melodies of Blasterjaxx while blending perfectly with the vocals from the features on the project. It proves once again that the Dutch duo is second to none when it comes to creating heart-pounding tracks.

The EP begins with the most popular song on the entire project, “God Mode,” which was the leading single for the project. The track does an amazing job instantly transporting you back into the mythological world. The exotic sounds start you off on your quest as you will encounter many new experiences along the way, eventually ending with the uptempo collab with Raven and Kreyn, “Rabbit Hole.”

The EP is a powerful way to end the year for Blasterjaxx and a strong sequel to the already astonishing ‘Mystica’ journey. It not only offers an escape from reality but showcases the brilliance of Blasterjaxx as they are able to create an entire world within their music.

Listen to the full Mystica Chapter II EP via Maxximize Records below.

Image Credit: Press