Search

 

 

Blasterjaxx.
Commercial, Featured, Industry, Music, News

Blasterjaxx return to magical world with release of ‘Mystica Chapter II’: Listen

By
6

The second chapter of the world-renowned DJ duo, Blasterjaxx’s mythical journey, is officially out. Titled ‘Mystica Chapter II,’ the project brings back the high-energy sound from the first EP while also expanding on the fairytale story that Blasterjaxx had created earlier this year.

Mystica Chapter II consists of five new singles with each song including the iconic big room melodies of Blasterjaxx while blending perfectly with the vocals from the features on the project. It proves once again that the Dutch duo is second to none when it comes to creating heart-pounding tracks.

The EP begins with the most popular song on the entire project, “God Mode,” which was the leading single for the project. The track does an amazing job instantly transporting you back into the mythological world. The exotic sounds start you off on your quest as you will encounter many new experiences along the way, eventually ending with the uptempo collab with Raven and Kreyn, “Rabbit Hole.”

The EP is a powerful way to end the year for Blasterjaxx and a strong sequel to the already astonishing ‘Mystica’ journey. It not only offers an escape from reality but showcases the brilliance of Blasterjaxx as they are able to create an entire world within their music.

Listen to the full Mystica Chapter II EP via Maxximize Records below.

Image Credit: Press

Tags: ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]