Bon Iver releases new record titled ‘Second Nature’: Listen

By Pol Torà 30

The American indie-folk band Bon Iver, led by the singer-songwriter Justin Vernon, has presented their new song titled ‘Second Nature’ via Republic Records. The track is written alongside Nicholas Britell and co-produced by Britell and Chris Messina.

Bon Iver, who recently announced their upcoming US & Europe tour for 2022, is making a statement with this fantastic record. ‘Second Nature’ has been included in the official soundtrack of the new upcoming Netflix film directed by Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up (along with other great tracks such as ‘Just Look Up’; the new collaboration between Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi). The film, starred by some of the best acting faces in the scene such as Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio or Meryl Streep will premiere on December 24th through the American subscription platform.

The popular Grammy Award-winner band also had special support on the production of ‘Second Nature.’ As the musician CJ Camerieri, provided the trumpet and french horn sounds, Rob Moose was in charge of the beautiful emotional strings and the Wye Oak’s lead singer Jenn Wasner, also contributed to the vocals. Without a doubt, this song will be big.

For more details on the 2022 Bon Iver tour, which will also count with support acts Dijon, Bonny Light Horseman, and Carm, you can check the dates here.

Image Credit: Amy Sussman