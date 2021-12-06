Camp EDC expands for Las Vegas in 2022

By Jackson Naffa 23

Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas is set to expand for its 2022 edition, with Camp EDC offering packages for additional RV and ‘Shiftpod’ camping spaces, as well as a variety of new experiences.

Camp EDC is an all-inclusive community experience like none other, offering ravers the chance to lodge together, partake in various activities and dance at any of the daily pool parties, all across four nights Under the Electric Sky. Offering campers safe and secure lodging options, Camp EDC packages include fully closed, lockable, dust-controlled ‘ShiftPod2’ structures with comfortable artificial grass flooring, air conditioning, hanging lanterns, power strips, and easy access to all the camping amenities with one vehicle pass. Restrooms and showers will also be provided throughout the campgrounds.

The added ‘Turquoise‘ area, located behind the grandstands of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, brings a quieter and more relaxing experience for campers, complete with its own chill zone and specialty offerings for RV and Shiftpod camping (you can view the map of Camp EDC below).

The activities which you can partake in, include arts and crafts, dance classes, carnival rides, field games, karaoke, rave aerobics and even a roller disco! To further add to the camping experience, Camp EDC also offers interactive art installations, a vendor village, salon and spa services, full-service bars, food vendors for all tastes and neighbourhood chill zones, giving campers such an immersive experience to go alongside the music festival.

Camp EDC’s four oasis pools are also set to play host of the daily pool and after parties, as well as the exclusive, highly-anticipated Thursday evening kick-off party. These camper-only parties have included past performances from artists such as Alesso, Excision and Slander, so we can only expect another stacked line-up for 2022!

Camping packages for Camp EDC 2022 are now on sale; more information regarding these passes can be found here. Tickets for EDC Las Vegas itself on May 20, 21 and 22, can be found here.

Image Credit: Insomniac, EDC Las Vegas