David Guetta set to stream from Louvre Abu Dhabi for New Year’s Eve

By Jack Spilsbury 27

International French DJ and producer David Guetta is scheduled to ring in the year 2022 in an extremely special way with an epic live-streamed set from the iconic Louvre museum in Abu Dhabi, The United Arab Emirates. The livestream follows his highly successful United at Home show that took place last New Year outside of Paris’ Musée du Louvre.

“The Louvre is one of the most iconic venues in the world and I am so excited to be playing at the Abu Dhabi counterpart this New Year’s Eve” – David Guetta

The special Livestream will see the DJ performing from a custom-built stage that’s been constructed to float within the waters surrounding the museum, and is guaranteed to highlight the magnificent dome-like architecture of the museum. The performance will feature world-class production including 500 light fixtures and 20-metre high pyrotechnics accompanied by a visual insight into some of the Louvre museum’s most prized artifacts such as the likes of Mari-Cha lion, Composition II and Astrolabe Quadrant. Manuel Rabaté. director of Louvre Abu Dhabi discusses the news when he states:

“We are excited to collaborate with David Guetta, a global music icon, who has chosen Louvre Abu Dhabi and its collections, which is a symbol of connecting cultures, as the backdrop for a thrilling New Year’s Eve performance for fans around the world. – This event is the latest in Abu Dhabi’s drive to bring world-class entertainment and culture to our city, in line with a vision to become an international hub for arts, culture and creativity.”

The live stream will kick off at midnight on 1 January 2022 local time (9PM CET/8PM GMT), and fans can join the stream when it goes live via YouTube here.

Image Credit: David Guetta (via Facebook)

Featured Image Credits: David Guetta (Getty – Contributor), Louvre Abu Dhabi (via Distribution.Arte)