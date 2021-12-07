deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man release “this is fine” on the blockchain

By Lakshay Bhagtani 22

Having established themselves as one of the few early adopters of the NFT space and the pioneers of blockchain aided sections in the music industry, the legendary Canadian producer deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman) and the American rock band Portugal. The Man have teamed up to collaborate for the single “this is fine” on the former’s record label mau5trap. The track is being offered for sale exclusively as a single NFT with a circulating supply of 1 million tokens on Mintbase, a globally renowned NFT marketplace. A significant portion (nearly half) of these NFTs will also be available during Art Basel in Miami.

Featuring a small touch of pop music through John Gourley‘s exotic vocals, “this is fine” showcases a wide range of extravagant production techniques from both deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man. But the catch here is that it will be available only through NFTs. At the time of writing, a single token can be purchased for approximately 0.25 NEAR (2.2 USD), with every token being numbered along with unique collective artwork. Moreover, anyone who is able to collect 50,000 units will be on the guestlist for an upcoming deadmau5 show apart from receiving an official merchandise pack and 1/1 Smearballs/deadmau5 NFT.

Image Credits – press