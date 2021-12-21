deadmau5 says Marshmello is irrelevant

By Creighton Branch 32

When it comes to openly sharing opinions and thoughts, legendary producer Deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman) is known to not shy away from telling the world how he sees it. Taking on criticism in the past for his views and comments towards other artists, Zimmerman is not afraid to tell the truth. The latest comes during a Twitch stream last week in which Zimmerman mentioned that Marshmello is no longer relevant.

The feud over the years between Deadmau5 and Marshmello is well documented. And when a fan asked Zimmerman if he still had an issue with the famed “Happier” producer, Zimmerman commented that he would if “Marshmello was still f******* relevant” and said that it has been a while since he heard anything of Marshmello. Zimmerman later commented that Marshmello “made his money and got out” while later attacking Marshmello’s long-time manager, Moe Shalizi.

Deadmau5 and Marshmello have had issues since Deadmau5 claimed that Marshmello constantly followed him around during Ultra in 2016. A notion that Marshmello would ultimately go on Twitter and deny. Zimmerman later tweeted in the following weeks that Marshmello was only getting famous by continuing to mention Deadmau5’s name.

Marshmello has yet to respond to Deadmau5’s latest comments.

Image Credit: deadmau5