Zouk Group unveil deadmau5 residency ‘The Cube’ at Resorts World Las Vegas

By Ellie Mullins 23

Following in the footsteps of the likes of Tiësto, Zedd and DJ Snake who have all announced their residencies with Las Vegas’ Zouk Group at Resorts World Las Vegas, deadmau5 is the latest in a line of artists set for a unique Vegas residency, with this one being titled ‘The Cube’ after his famous stage design which has seen many iterations over the years. Now, fans will be able to see a new version of the cube in a way that they’ve never seen before.

Taking place at Zouk Nightclub and starting on January 5, 2022 to kick off the new year in style, deadmau5 said of the new residency and what it will entail:

“I’m excited to bring an original cube to Vegas for Zouk. Since I last toured with cubev3 so many things have happened in my world from the creation of the Oberhasli metaverse world to new songs ‘When the Summer Dies’ with Lights, ‘Hyperlandia’ with Foster The People, and ‘this is fine.’ with Portugal. The Man. We’re going to be incorporating so much cool new stuff in the Zouk cube show.” – via press release

Additionally, Andrew Li, Chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group also stated in a press release:

“deadmau5 is a staple in the electronic art scene and we are thrilled to welcome him to our Zouk family. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries and further elevating the nightlife experience in Las Vegas and beyond as deadmau5 graces our stage in 2022.”

Since this partnership between Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas and the opening of the Zouk Nightclub in September 2021, they are bringing the biggest stars in Las Vegas entertainment to create the city’s hottest new party destination. Admission for the first deadmau5 event on January 5 starts at $30 for women and $50 for men, and you can now buy tickets here. To view the full events calendar, click here.

Image credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images