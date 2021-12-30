Delving into the bright, dance music mind of Jax Jones [Interview]

By Ryan Ford 23

Jax Jones persists as one of the dance music names on everybody’s lips. Already a staple of the UK club scene, he continues to push global boundaries as a producer, with every one of his records seemingly bigger, better and more successful than the last. 2021 has been an unfathomable year for the 34-year-old, as not only has he returned to touring and performing all over, he has also released some of his best music to date.

Once again, Jax Jones found his way up the singles charts world-wide, with his mega dance collaboration “OUT OUT’ with Joel Corry, Charli XCX and Saweetie proving his biggest hit of the year so far. His discography proves ever-eclectic still, with the release of his “Deep Joy” EP, his remix for Ed Sheeran’s hit “Shivers” and his collaboration with Stefflon Don, “The Don”, all highlights of the year too.

Since being unshackled from the travel restrictions of COVID, he has also reconnected with fans, performing as far and wide as possible. Recent months have seen him DJ all over the UK and out in places such as France and Switzerland and even out in the UAE. Ahead of an intimate beach party set for Bohemia at FIVE Hotels and Resorts out in Dubai, we were lucky enough to catch up with the dance-pop mastermind for another insightful interview.

What has your FIVE experience been like so far? Have you been to Dubai before?

Yes, I’ve been to the city before. They have put a lot of effort into making this hotel feel immersive and there are lots of different areas to party in, so I’m really looking forward to staying here.

You said you’ve been to Dubai before but have you actually played over here before?

Yes, I’ve played Zero Gravity twice. I also did New Year’s Eve in Dubai in 2019, which was quite the experience, complete with a firework display. Everything then shut down for COVID, but I’m glad to finally be back here.